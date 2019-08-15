Dolphins at Buccaneers: How to watch, online stream, odds, more for 2019 Preseason Week 2

The Miami Dolphins spent the week up in Tampa conducting a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will end the week on Friday with a game against the Buccaneers. It gave both teams a chance to work against someone else in practice, rather than just facing their own teammates and coaching staffs, then get to see them one more time at full game speed.
This week for the Dolphins featured some changes, as quarterback Josh Rosen and wide receiver Preston Williams saw extended repetitions with the first team offense. Running back Kenyan Drake has been sidelined with a foot injury, giving Kalen Ballage more playing time as the top running back. On defense, the linebackers continue to deal with injuries, and Minkah Fitzpatrick has been seeing more playing time as a strong safety/in-the-box support.
How will the team look in the second preseason contest? Can Rosen and Williams continue their hot start to the summer and push for a role with the top offense when the regular season arrives?
Everything you need to know to watch Friday’s game is below:
Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)
Preseason Week 2
August 16, 2019
Game time: 7:30pm ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Weather: 81˚F, Scattered Thunderstorms
Miami Coverage: CBS (Miami, West Palm Beach); NBC (Fort Myers); ABC (Orlando)
Miami TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Jason Taylor
Atlanta TV Coverage: NBC (Tampa, Orlando); ABC (Panama City); Fox (Fort Myers, Gainesville, Tallahassee); CW (Huntsville, Mobile)
Atlanta TV Announcers: Chris Myers, Ronde Barber
NFL Network Replays: Saturday (8/17) at 7am ET; Tuesday (8/20) at 10am ET
Radio Network: Westwood One; SiriusXM
Online streaming: NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); Dolphins.com (in local broadcast coverage areas); Buccaneers.com (in local broadcast coverage areas)
Odds: Buccaneers -3.5 | O/U: 43
The Phinsider on Twitter: @ThePhinsider
SB Nation’s Buccaneers site: Bucs Nation | Twitter: @Bucs_Nation
Dolphins Preseason Schedule
PS Week 1 (8/8) - vs. Falcons - W 34-27
PS Week 2 (8/16) - @ Buccaneers (7:30pm ET)
PS Week 3 (8/22) - vs. Jaguars (8pm ET)
PS Week 4 (8/29) - @ Saints (8pm ET)
