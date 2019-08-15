Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Daily): Interview with Shane Tyler, Film Room Director at Pro Football Network

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Monday-Friday.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves — we’ll alternate on Fridays.

Here's what's in store for this episode of Phinsider Daily

I’ll interview former semi-pro QB Shane Tyler, current Film Room Director of the Pro Football Network. Shane also happens to be the best Dolphins tape studier you’ll find, informed by his playing experience. Follow him @SugaShane15!

Topics we’ll discuss:

~ What nuances does Preston Williams possess in his route tree?

~ Is it too early to panic about the offensive line?

~ Is Minkah Fitzpatrick getting miscast like his mom says?

No you would never want to do that maybe it’s because he is not a ss and is being used to suit other people skill set not his own . But you know let’s just keep ripping him because we know it breaks your heart to do that — minknmelissa (@minknmelissa) August 14, 2019

Shane knows the tape better than most. I’m going to tee him up, sit back and relax, and let him explain some of the developments of camp and the preseason thus far.

Be sure to tune in