Miami Dolphins OL exposed by the Buccaneers; Trent Williams and Jadeveon Clowney to Miami?

On this edition of Phinsider Daily, Matt Cannata gives a rundown of Monday’s joint practice between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins were exposed in several areas, with the offensive line being whipped around throughout the practice. What did Brian Flores have to say about it and is this something that we can expect to continue once the regular season begins? It looks dicey, to say the least.

Cannata also gives his take on the inquiries to Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams and Houston Texans DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney. What are the details behind the trade, why are both of these trades difficult to pull off, and what does it mean for the future of the Dolphins? We can get some clues based on the actions they are taking now, even if a trade isn’t completed for either player.

Tune into this edition of Phinsider Daily for the latest on your Miami Dolphins!