Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

ESPN thinks Patriots have some of the worst under-25 talent in the NFL - Pats Pulpit

New England’s young depth is not convincing to ESPN.





What to watch for in Jets’ second preseason game - Gang Green Nation

Can anybody in the defensive backfield give a sign of life?

The Jets are currently dealing with a crisis at the cornerback position. A group that was already among the most questionable on the team...





Video analysis: Josh Allen, preseason vs. Indianapolis Colts - Buffalo Rumblings

The tale of the tape regarding Josh Allen’s performance vs. the Colts in Week 1 of the Preseason

AFC NORTH:

Why Ravens fans should ease their concerns surrounding Marquise Brown - Baltimore Beatdown

"Hollywood" missed practice yesterday - but there’s no reason to panic.





Brian Baldinger gives a glowing review of Devin Bush’s first NFL action - Behind the Steel Curtain

NFL Network analyst, and former player, Brian Baldinger didn’t hold back his unbridled enthusiasm when it comes to the Steelers’ top draft pick.





Bengals preseason Week 1 rookie report - Cincy Jungle

A look at how the Bengals rookies did in their preseason debut.





Cleveland Browns DE Chad Thomas suffers injury scare - Dawgs By Nature

Second-year player was taken to hospital, but returned to team facility after scary practice injury.

AFC SOUTH:

Which Texans Impressed The Most Against The Packers? - Battle Red Blog

When the lights came on, these players outshined the rest.





Marcus Mariota over under total touchdowns in 2019 - Music City Miracles

ESPN is doing a series of over/unders for each team at each offensive position from a fantasy football perspective. They are asking each of their 32 NFL reporters a question about the team they...





Jaguars remove Cam Robinson from PUP list - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone notified the media prior to practice Monday morning that left tackle Cam Robinson would be returning to practice and coming off the physically unable to...





Report: Colts Could Be Active Trading with Excess Positional Depth - Stampede Blue

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts could be active in the trade market, eventually facing a 53-man roster crunch and with excess depth at certain positions:

AFC WEST:

Scangarello’s offense, Fangio’s defense will bring plenty of innovation - Mile High Report

MHR’s Jeffrey Essary joins Ross Volkmer of The Morning Blitz to talk about the Broncos - and how this team is mixing old and new school concepts in its schemes.





Winners and Losers from preseason week one - Bolts From The Blue

Thank goodness that game didn’t count towards their actual record, because as a guy who lives on the East coast, I would have hated having to stay up until 1:30am my time to watch the Chargers drop...





Raiders WR Antonio Brown loses helmet appeal, makes statement ‘looking forward to rejoining my teammates’ once healthy - Silver And Black Pride

In what has become one of the most bizarre stories in recent years, it was announced Monday that an arbitrator has ruled against Antonio Brown’s appeal to wear his old helmet.





New Chiefs cornerback Mo Claiborne is ready for a fresh start - Arrowhead Pride

The newly-signed cornerback spoke to the media after his first practice with the team on Monday

NFC EAST:

Will we see Saquon Barkley before September? - Big Blue View

When will the Giants’ star running back get his first game action?





Why DeSean Jackson is the most important Eagle not named Carson Wentz - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles cannot afford to lose DeSean Jackson for any significant length of time this year.





Report: Dak Prescott turned down $30M per year contract offer and is actually seeking $40M per year - Blogging The Boys

Dak Prescott wants to get paid.





Report: The Redskins have 3 teams trying to trade for Trent Williams including the Patriots - Hogs Haven

Trade market heating up

NFC NORTH:

Packers sign Tommy Bohanon to bolster ailing fullback group - Acme Packing Company

A former Hackett player in Jacksonville arrives to get a body on the field at a needed position.





Breaking down what the Detroit Lions’ 31-3 preseason loss means (if anything) - Pride Of Detroit

Do preseason games mean NOTHING or EVERYTHING. THERE IS NO IN BETWEEN.





Bears Training Camp 2019 Beginning To End: My Observations - Windy City Gridiron

Three different days at Bears camp, three different locations, here are my thoughts and observations





Zim Tzu needs a preseason too - Daily Norseman

The Vikings warrior poet coach dispenses his words of wisdom

NFC SOUTH:

Position battles heat up as training camp nears halfway point - Canal Street Chronicles

Which position battles caught your attention in the Saints preseason opener?





Alright, Falcons fans, it’s time to stop writing off Desmond Trufant - The Falcoholic

Fact: Desmond Trufant invented fruit snacks





A breakdown of Warren Sharp’s 2019 Carolina Panthers analysis - Cat Scratch Reader

What do next-gen stats forecast in 2019 for the Carolina Panthers?





Fans won’t see the real Bucs defense until the regular season - Bucs Nation

Those who expected to see more in Pittsburgh will be relieved

NFC WEST:

49ers free agency news: Sam Young replaces Shon Coleman as the swing tackle - Niners Nation

Your new swing tackle to take the place of Shon Coleman





SOS LOS - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have entered dire straits upfront.





The Drive: A better look at Seahawks fan favorite WR Jazz Ferguson - Field Gulls

Ah yes the purgatory of the preseason in which even hope is treacherous.

"At last, at last, everything’s ahead. The smart ones say so and people listening to them and reading what they write down...





Next up on Rams HC Sean McVay’s to-do list? Prove he’s not a fad. - Turf Show Times

Robert Mays of The Ringer wrote about Sean McVay’s impact on the current hiring trend for NFL coaches. Is McVay a guy you can clone, or is he a unicorn?