Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
ESPN thinks Patriots have some of the worst under-25 talent in the NFL - Pats Pulpit
New England’s young depth is not convincing to ESPN.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
What to watch for in Jets’ second preseason game - Gang Green Nation
Can anybody in the defensive backfield give a sign of life?
The Jets are currently dealing with a crisis at the cornerback position. A group that was already among the most questionable on the team...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Video analysis: Josh Allen, preseason vs. Indianapolis Colts - Buffalo Rumblings
The tale of the tape regarding Josh Allen’s performance vs. the Colts in Week 1 of the Preseason
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Why Ravens fans should ease their concerns surrounding Marquise Brown - Baltimore Beatdown
"Hollywood" missed practice yesterday - but there’s no reason to panic.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Brian Baldinger gives a glowing review of Devin Bush’s first NFL action - Behind the Steel Curtain
NFL Network analyst, and former player, Brian Baldinger didn’t hold back his unbridled enthusiasm when it comes to the Steelers’ top draft pick.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals preseason Week 1 rookie report - Cincy Jungle
A look at how the Bengals rookies did in their preseason debut.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns DE Chad Thomas suffers injury scare - Dawgs By Nature
Second-year player was taken to hospital, but returned to team facility after scary practice injury.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Which Texans Impressed The Most Against The Packers? - Battle Red Blog
When the lights came on, these players outshined the rest.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Marcus Mariota over under total touchdowns in 2019 - Music City Miracles
ESPN is doing a series of over/unders for each team at each offensive position from a fantasy football perspective. They are asking each of their 32 NFL reporters a question about the team they...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars remove Cam Robinson from PUP list - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone notified the media prior to practice Monday morning that left tackle Cam Robinson would be returning to practice and coming off the physically unable to...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Could Be Active Trading with Excess Positional Depth - Stampede Blue
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts could be active in the trade market, eventually facing a 53-man roster crunch and with excess depth at certain positions:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Scangarello’s offense, Fangio’s defense will bring plenty of innovation - Mile High Report
MHR’s Jeffrey Essary joins Ross Volkmer of The Morning Blitz to talk about the Broncos - and how this team is mixing old and new school concepts in its schemes.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Winners and Losers from preseason week one - Bolts From The Blue
Thank goodness that game didn’t count towards their actual record, because as a guy who lives on the East coast, I would have hated having to stay up until 1:30am my time to watch the Chargers drop...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders WR Antonio Brown loses helmet appeal, makes statement ‘looking forward to rejoining my teammates’ once healthy - Silver And Black Pride
In what has become one of the most bizarre stories in recent years, it was announced Monday that an arbitrator has ruled against Antonio Brown’s appeal to wear his old helmet.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
New Chiefs cornerback Mo Claiborne is ready for a fresh start - Arrowhead Pride
The newly-signed cornerback spoke to the media after his first practice with the team on Monday
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Will we see Saquon Barkley before September? - Big Blue View
When will the Giants’ star running back get his first game action?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Why DeSean Jackson is the most important Eagle not named Carson Wentz - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles cannot afford to lose DeSean Jackson for any significant length of time this year.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Dak Prescott turned down $30M per year contract offer and is actually seeking $40M per year - Blogging The Boys
Dak Prescott wants to get paid.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Report: The Redskins have 3 teams trying to trade for Trent Williams including the Patriots - Hogs Haven
Trade market heating up
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers sign Tommy Bohanon to bolster ailing fullback group - Acme Packing Company
A former Hackett player in Jacksonville arrives to get a body on the field at a needed position.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Breaking down what the Detroit Lions’ 31-3 preseason loss means (if anything) - Pride Of Detroit
Do preseason games mean NOTHING or EVERYTHING. THERE IS NO IN BETWEEN.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears Training Camp 2019 Beginning To End: My Observations - Windy City Gridiron
Three different days at Bears camp, three different locations, here are my thoughts and observations
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Zim Tzu needs a preseason too - Daily Norseman
The Vikings warrior poet coach dispenses his words of wisdom
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Position battles heat up as training camp nears halfway point - Canal Street Chronicles
Which position battles caught your attention in the Saints preseason opener?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Alright, Falcons fans, it’s time to stop writing off Desmond Trufant - The Falcoholic
Fact: Desmond Trufant invented fruit snacks
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
A breakdown of Warren Sharp’s 2019 Carolina Panthers analysis - Cat Scratch Reader
What do next-gen stats forecast in 2019 for the Carolina Panthers?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Fans won’t see the real Bucs defense until the regular season - Bucs Nation
Those who expected to see more in Pittsburgh will be relieved
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers free agency news: Sam Young replaces Shon Coleman as the swing tackle - Niners Nation
Your new swing tackle to take the place of Shon Coleman
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
SOS LOS - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have entered dire straits upfront.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Drive: A better look at Seahawks fan favorite WR Jazz Ferguson - Field Gulls
Ah yes the purgatory of the preseason in which even hope is treacherous.
"At last, at last, everything’s ahead. The smart ones say so and people listening to them and reading what they write down...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Next up on Rams HC Sean McVay’s to-do list? Prove he’s not a fad. - Turf Show Times
Robert Mays of The Ringer wrote about Sean McVay’s impact on the current hiring trend for NFL coaches. Is McVay a guy you can clone, or is he a unicorn?
Loading comments...