Dolphins have shown interest in Washington OT Trent Williams

Over the last 24 hours, the Dolphins have been linked to Pro Bowl OLB Jadeveon Clowney. But as we reported earlier today, a trade is highly unlikely. After all, Clowney is seeking a long-term deal and no team can extend the 26-year old pass rusher, until the end of the regular season.

However, as we learned a short time ago, Clowney isn’t the only prolific name on Chris Grier’s radar.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Dolphins have expressed interest in Washington offensive lineman, Trent Williams.

With the Dolphins in town for joint practices with the Bucs, it’s worth mentioning — a source tells me the Dolphins reached out about Trent Williams... https://t.co/Yk7Pa5PwIX — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 13, 2019

Williams, 31, is seeking a long-term deal this offseason. Whether or not the two sides can agree to trade compensation, in addition to a new deal, is very unlikely. Nevertheless, the Dolphins do have thirteen draft picks in 2020. And once the dead money is cleared off the books, Miami will have a ton of cap space to add assets to a team devoid of talent

There’s also the hurdle of working out an agreement with Washington. Who have said several times this offseason, that they would not trade the 7 time Pro Bowler.

How this all unfolds is yet to be determined. But Grier is doing his due diligence, and that’s all you can really ask. Williams would immediately start at right tackle, and coupled with Tunsil, would make one of the best bookends in all of football.

The trade would make fans, and the Dolphins’ QBs- very happy

