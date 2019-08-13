Bucky Brooks gives Preston Williams ‘A’ for Falcons game

The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa the rest of this week, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today and tomorrow before a Preseason Week 2 contest against them. While the team is moving on to preparations for that game, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks took a look back at the Preseason Week 1 schedule, selecting one rookie from each game to grade. Miami played the Atlanta Falcons in their first game last Thursday, and wide receiver Preston Williams was graded by Brooks.

Williams was impressive in his debut, catching four passes for 97 yards, both game highs. He was clearly on the same page as quarterback Josh Rosen throughout the game, and he used his 6-foot-4 frame to be physical when he had to catch jump balls. It was a strong performance from an undrafted free agent signing.

Brooks agreed, grading Williams among the five “A” grades he handed out. Of the rookie’s performance, Brooks wrote:

The Dolphins might’ve unearthed a hidden gem when they signed Williams. The 6-4, 211-pound pass-catcher has all of the tools to be a No. 1 receiver, based on the brief glimpses that he displayed in the preseason opener against the Falcons. Williams finished the night with four receptions for 97 yards, logging a few jaw-dropping catches that showcased his exceptional hands and nimble footwork. No. 82’s impressive “toe drag swag” on an 18-yard sideline reception was a thing of beauty, and it highlighted the hand-eye coordination and dexterity that could make him a Michael Thomas-like playmaker for the Dolphins on the perimeter.

Will Williams continue to shine this week against the Buccaneers? Will he force the team to start looking at him for more reps with the first-team offense? Does Miami finally have a “number one” receiver?