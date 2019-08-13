Could the Dolphins trade for Texans’ pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney?

Heading into the 2019 offseason, the Dolphins had several glaring needs on their roster. And although Chris Grier and his staff have done a good job acquiring talent, there still remains obvious weaknesses throughout. One of those weaknesses is at pass rusher.

Yesterday, reports began to surface that the Texans might trade Jadeveon Clowney before the start of the 2019 regular season. After all, many suggest he is unhappy in Houston, and trading for the EDGE rusher would make perfect sense for a team in dire need of rushing the quarterback.

Sure, many teams have been linked to the EDGE rusher. However, arguably no team in the league has more draft capital than Miami. So the question now is this:

Do the Dolphins still have interested in Clowney?

Are they willing to part ways with a high draft pick?

And can they afford to sign the 26-year old long-term?

According to Ben Albright of KOA NewsRadio, the Dolphins are one of several teams that could be targeting the elite pass rusher.

There are some rumors out there. Nothing done. I do know Miami was among the interested. https://t.co/8JJw60yvsO — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 13, 2019

Clowney, has recorded 29 sacks throughout his five year NFL career. The former first-overall pick, has only missed three games since 2016 and when healthy, is one of the most explosive pass rushers in the NFL.

