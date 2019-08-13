Phinsider Daily: Miami Dolphins head to Tampa Bay, Jadeveon Clowney Rumors, and a look at depth chart #2

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) fourth episode of Phinsider Daily.

On today episode of Phinsider Daily, we take a look at what to watch for as the Dolphins hold joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How will they fare vs a team that many believe can be contenders in the NFC south? How will the defense matchup vs Bruce Arians’ high-octane offense? Will Josh Rosen get a chance with the first team? Can Preston Williams continue to impress?

We then turn our attention to the Jadeveon Clowney rumors. Is Miami interested in the premier pass rusher? Or is it all just smoke and mirrors? How will he fit in Brian Flores’ defense?

Lastly, we break down the newest depth chart. And tell you who to keep an eye on as the second week of preseason begins.

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

Note: Brent Grimes DOES NOT still play for the Buccaneers. However, a late night google search led me to believe he did, and I saw an opening to make a burnt toast joke. Please forgive me