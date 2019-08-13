The Splash Zone 8/13/19: Surprises From Dolphins Training Camp

The Dolphins have a lot of young talent on their team and we weren’t quite sure how some of these young guys were going to do. Preston Williams is exceeding everyone’s expectations as the undrafted rookie has shown up in practice and made some highlight catches against the Falcons. Kalen Ballage is getting a ton of chances to be the starting running back, but this will most likely be a 50/50 split between him and Kenyan Drake.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AC In The AM: Training Camp’s Biggest Surprises

Andy Cohen hits the rewind button and examines some of the biggest surprises of training camp.

Dolphins Running Backs

Young Running Backs Making Strides

The preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons served as a showcase for the young talent at the position.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/12/19: Dolphins Sign Terrance Smith - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins sign Terrance Smith, waive Jonathan Woodard - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday night the signing of free agent linebacker Terrance Smith and waiving/injured of defensive end Jonathan Woodard. The moves come as the Dolphins prepare to move...

Miami Dolphins: Preston Williams is looking to become a star (Phinsider Daily) - The Phinsider

Today on Phinsider Daily, we talk about Miami Dolphins WR Preston Williams and how he is looking to rise from his draft day fall. We also look at the joint practices this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.