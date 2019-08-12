Reactions to Miami Dolphins’ First Preseason Game and Other News

The Miami Dolphins had their first preseason game last Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons. I know the game can be difficult to watch for some fans who don’t live in the viewing area and/or don’t want to pay the costs for the NFL Game Pass (I understand that). I’m hoping by now, most of you all had a chance to catch a replay or at least read/hear about the game online from the many beat writers, podcasts, and sites like The Phinsider and others. I luckily was able to catch part of the game since I live in Atlanta. Now, on to the game and reactions I saw across Twitter.

By now you all know the Dolphins won, 34-27, and yes we’re all aware preseason outcomes don’t matter but let’s be honest about it. I’m pretty sure the Dolphins are heading towards an undefeated season. Josh Houtz clearly agrees as well.

Undefeated season here we come https://t.co/N6TfKBfw8x — Kathleen (@kathleen_noa) August 8, 2019

I mean, Miami is hosting the Super Bowl this year, so clearly it’s going to happen. Since that is still way too far away, let’s discuss reactions to the game from last Thursday.

Reactions to the Game

What did you all think about it? There have been a few articles and threads about the game and I scrolled through many of the comments. I mostly agreed with many of your reactions to it. Our Offensive Line is definitely still atrocious. That’s one area we’re lacking quality depth on for sure (our best guy, Tunsil, sat out this one) and I look forward to the day when it won’t be the main discussed issue every season (well that and quarterback apparently). The Defensive Line did alright for the first game. One of our top picks from the draft was DT Christian Wilkins and he made his first appearance last Thursday. I personally think he’s going to be one amazing player as he gains more experience and practice with each passing week. I thought most reactions were positive for him, like here with Travis Wingfield’s tweet.

Christian Wilkins showing off some power pic.twitter.com/tH1lI2ayYI — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Or this clip that Houtz tweeted out and stating how he will be a key part of the defense.

my god that initial penetration from davon godchaux. nice shed and tackle by rookie christian wilkins on the stop. those two guys are going to be a key part of flores' defense. pic.twitter.com/L8edN5Dc5t — josh houtz (@houtz) August 11, 2019

However, with that being said, you always will get some of the other views.

I know you folks not gonna want to hear this, but Christian Wilkins was just okay in his debut. Wasn’t bad. Wasn’t good. Just there. He’s a first round pick. First pick of this new era. I expect more. Don’t settle for average. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 11, 2019

I agree with replies to his tweet stating it was his first game and calm down. He didn’t play bad, so I’m not understanding this initial reaction nor agree that Wilkins is considered “average”. Remember, many of my weekly pieces are to bring you reactions from the fans (whether we agree or not). This is one I don’t agree with, in case you were wondering.

The one player from Thursday that everyone seems to be agreement on is Dolphins’ unicorn Preston Williams. I think he was the most talked about player and had the best performance of the game. I wrote about him a couple months ago and said I was sure he would prove to be someone we lucked out on signing. I know, just one game and all, but let’s check out all the positive talk about Williams.

First off, the announcer from the game stated how this catch will be trending all over social media.

Just that catch trending on social media? Preston is gonna be trending all over social media all damn season. pic.twitter.com/J3rdwyMpgN — Kathleen (@kathleen_noa) August 9, 2019

He was correct.

Josh Rosen with the pass ✅

Undrafted rookie Preston Williams with the one-handed grab ✅



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RGVTGIS2y2 — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019

The one-handed catch for sure.

Ladies & gentleman Preston Williams is a #PrimeTimePlayer. Kid is making an Oronde Gadsden like impact early on. It’s going to be exciting to see if this continues. Go @MiamiDolphins!



Listen Friday 1-4pm, hardcore #MiamiDolphins talk. https://t.co/QhnkZTZIz7, search 1210TheMan pic.twitter.com/o0Cq50dvlc — Orlando Alzugaray (@BigOShow) August 9, 2019

How about this one as well. Yes, Williams was unbelievable, esp as an undrafted rookie.

Preston Williams has been a beast all night #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/UsYgkkS2Ay — Greg Likens (@GregLikens) August 9, 2019

He is correct with this tweet. This is the point of preseason games. We want to see the rookies and they need to prove they are worthy of making the 53-man roster.

Preston Williams. Remember the name.



This is what the preseason is all about, watching undrafted rookies shine. Great, aggressive pass from Rosen.



pic.twitter.com/FhlSmyOHcs — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 9, 2019

Here’s a great thread on Preston William’s performance from Thursday.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a much better NFL debut for a WR than #Dolphins UDFA Preston Williams on Thursday night (93.0 overall grade)



3 of Williams' 4 receptions were contested and the other was a perfectly executed toe-tap along the sideline



(thread)#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/nV7HXzGx2M — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) August 12, 2019

Aren’t you glad we signed him? It’s a tad selfish, but I’m kinda glad he went undrafted because we lucked out snagging a possible top wide receiver.

"And then Preston Williams from Colorado State is one of the more underrated players in this draft who had as good a year at Colorado State as any receiver in the country. Preston Williams would be a sleeper type possibility in the first round."https://t.co/QmGJSYlvqJ — Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) August 12, 2019

I will be honest and didn’t know much about him until I found college film from all his games that a guy made posted on YouTube. His passion and excitement for the game is contagious and I’m looking forward to watching him become the star others believe he will be one day.

Xavien Howard says Preston Williams can be a number one receiver. And Kenny Stills says Preston’s a first-round talent. With all this attention and applause, it’s now on Preston to maintain focus, maturity and discipline so he can reach his obvious potential. #miamidolphins — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 11, 2019

You can do this Preston. Just keep your head in the game. Sincerely, all of of us Dolphins’ fans.

P.S. This was too funny not to sure but someone made this and I had to post last week because who doesn’t like a good laugh?

As far as quarterback playing went, both Fitz and Rosen played decent. Fitzpatrick played like I expected and started the game with a few great plays. He played like how he normally starts every year. He’s been in this league long enough and we expect to see some exciting plays from him. How long he will keep it up is the question. Did Josh Rosen play well enough to prove he should be the starter? No. However, I would like to see him start this next game and see how he does. We, as fans, want to know if Josh Rosen has the potential to be a franchise quarterback. I know we’re all tired of waiting and many are impatient. You have every right to be because we spent seven years waiting for Tannehill to prove he was our future. Nobody wants that again, and I don’t see the Dolphins going that route again. I hope they let Rosen start and see how he does. If you missed the game, here is a thread the Miami Dolphins posted of all his passes from his debut game.

What do you think? Should he start the next game this Friday night in Tampa? I guess we will see what Flores does. They Miami Dolphins play again this Friday at 7:30pm against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s Fitzpatrick’s former team (one of many) and it should be interesting to watch how he plays.

Other News

The Dolphins will have join practice this week in Tampa. First time since 2017.

The team takes off for Tampa today for joint practices with the Buccaneers.



This is your #DolphinsDaily. pic.twitter.com/HneV95bns7 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 12, 2019

The Dolphins signed some players and released some.

We have signed linebacker Terrance Smith and waived/injured defensive end Jonathan Woodard.



Full Release: https://t.co/07e6YPa99L — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 11, 2019

Dolphins are signing Former Cardinals’ first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche to a 1-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2019

I know very little about these newly acquired players and will read up on them throughout the week.

If any of you are traveling to the Dolphins at Cowboys game, hit me up on Twitter. I’m going and will be joining up with several other DolFans from all over the country. I always enjoying meeting new, and catching up with familiar, fans. There are a few meetups that weekend and I can pass along any information as well.

That’s about it as far as Dolphins’ news for the past week. I’m hoping I can catch this Friday’s game locally, but if not, I will try to watch for a replay over the weekend and will follow along on Twitter.

Go Dolphins!