Dolphins sign Terrance Smith, waive Jonathan Woodard

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday night the signing of free agent linebacker Terrance Smith and waiving/injured of defensive end Jonathan Woodard. The moves come as the Dolphins prepare to move to Tampa for a series of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of Friday’s second preseason game.

Smith joined the NFL in 2016, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has appeared in 31 games over three years in Kansas City, recording 20 tackles, one sack, one interception, and two passes defensed over that span. He will add depth to the linebacker position for the Dolphins, where injuries have sidelined several players over the last few weeks, including Mike Hull being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list ending his season.

Woodard was a seventh-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, joining the Dolphins’ practice squad in late 2017. Last season, he appeared in six games for the Dolphins, recording 10 tackles and one sack. Woodard’s injury has not been disclosed and the defensive end will either land on Miami’s injured reserve list after clearing waivers or the team will come to an injury settlement with him, releasing him outright.