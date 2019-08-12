Miami Dolphins: Preston Williams is looking to become a star and joint practices (Phinsider Daily

Join Matt Cannata on today’s edition of Phinsider Daily as he looks at the upcoming joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What can we expect from these joint practices, how will they help the Dolphins, and what key things are we looking to get out of it? Hint: It has to do with both the offensive and defensive line.

We’ll also continue to keep our eye on the quarterback competition in Miami. While Josh Rosen had a great performance against the Atlanta Falcons, he has not earned the title of starting quarterback just yet (and nor should he). He’ll need another week of strong practices. With the likelihood that he will be named the starter for Thursday, he’ll then need to come out against a starting defense and show that he continue his momentum.

At this point, it’s his job to lose (even though he’s not in the lead just yet). Can he take the reigns and get to where he needs to be, or will the pressure be too much for him to handle at this stage of him learning the offense? This week’s practices will help figure that out, as well as the game on Thursday.

For Fitzpatrick, it’s a chance for him to go against his former team in a comfortable environment. He knows some of the players on defense so while the coaches and schemes may have changed, he still knows their weaknesses. This is a great opportunity for him to show that he can be the starting quarterback, and he’ll get his fair chance at doing so.

Join Cannata (@CannataPFN) on today’s edition of Phinsider Daily for all this and more!