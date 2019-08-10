Miami Memes - P1

OH, HAI THERE!

Now that we’ve survived the 2019 doldrums, we actually witnessed televised team activity for the first time since the 2018 season ended.

Your Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons, which isn’t a big deal since these games don’t count AND the Falcons haven’t won a preseason game since 2017.

However, what does matter is this signals my return to the meme kitchen so I can serve-up more shenanigans and tomfoolery. Let’s get to it...

First, a tip of the cap to John Denney who returns for his 15th season!

QB1 for this game was Ryan Fitzpatrick, who got limited work. Might have something to do with his out-of-control beard. Seriously, can someone get him to a pet groomer?!

Fitzpatrick quickly gave way to QB Josh Rosen, whom everyone is anxious to see. After trading with Arizona, he’s out here throwing more than just footballs.

Rosen’s performance was up & down, but he had the star of the game helping him out. UDFA WR Preston Williams was all over the field, painting some pretty receptions like Sherman Williams.

Speaking of WRs, this game came at a GREAT time since the media has been all over this ridiculous story and basically ruining everybody’s Twitter timeline.

As for the RBs, Kenyan Drake had a fairly easy night with limited reps. In other words, he was just chilling for most of the game as Kalen Ballage & others got most of the work.

It’s probably good that Drake & Fitzpatrick didn’t play much, because a last-minute scratch was LT Laremy Tunsil. Starting in his place was Jordan Mills. That didn’t go so well...

On the defensive side of the ball, Miami kept it very vanilla while getting everyone some live reps. There were a few standout players, one of which was Tank Carradine. Seemed to play with a chip on his shoulder. I wonder why...

On deck for Preseason Week 2 is a game at Tampa. Maybe we’ll see Ryan Fitzpatrick uncork that new fastball delivery he is working on?