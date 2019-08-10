Dolphins cancel Saturday practice; team preparing for Buccaneers

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is giving his team a respite following the squad’s first preseason game.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the coaching staff plans to take it easy on the players this weekend as the team prepares for its joint practice sessions and second preseason game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This development will also give the coaching staff extra time to review Thursday’s preseason game and make adjustments to the lineup and scheme before the team begins its travel northward.

Going into the second preseason game, the coaching staff has plenty to evaluate, such as the team’s ever-intriguing quarterback competition. Though Ryan Fitzpatrick only had the opportunity to lead two drives in Thursday’s game, his stat line and overall performance left something to be desired. In those two drives, Fitzpatrick led the team to three points while completing just two of five passing attempts for 20 yards. The grizzled veteran also scrambled for seven yards on the ground.

It’s clear that Flores and his staff wanted to see as much as possible from sophomore Josh Rosen, as the 2018 first-round draft pick led the offense for two full quarters before Jake Rudock took over one drive into the fourth period of play. Rosen had some ups and downs, but gave fans, pundits, and coaches alike a solid display. He completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 191 yards, a healthy 9.55 yards per attempt, and one ghastly interception.

Though he received a great deal of help from undrafted rookie wideout Preston Williams, who racked up 97 receiving yards on four catches, Rosen showed toughness in the pocket and under pressure given the fact that he was essentially under siege behind an overmatched offensive line.

Speaking of the offensive line, even though Laremy Tunsil was held out of Thursday’s game for precautionary reasons, it’s clear that adjustments have to be made or a few players need to make some progress very quickly. Fitzpatrick, Rosen, and Rudock routinely saw a great deal of pressure, leading to rushed throws, sacks, and missed opportunities. Newly appointed offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo worked wonders with the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line, though he clearly had more proven talent to work with up in Indiana. Time will tell if he’s able to have even near that same level of success down in South Florida.

