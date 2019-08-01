NFL Hall of Fame Game 2019: Kickoff time, online stream, TV channel, radio coverage

It is here! The (unofficial) start of the 2019 NFL season! Tonight, the NFL’s annual kickoff preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game, will get everything started for the year. While the game will not include lengthy, if any, appearances of the starters for either the Atlanta Falcons or the Denver Broncos. it will be football and we will be now have games every week until the Super Bowl in February!

This game is the first in the NFL’s 100th season, so there will probably be plenty of fanfare around the game. The league is making a big push to celebrate the sport throughout the season, so we should see plenty of that tonight.

Because we want to make sure you do not miss tonight’s game, we have everything you need to know listed below.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos

Hall of Fame Game

August 1, 2019

Game time: 8pm ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Weather: 78˚F, Clear

TV Coverage: NBC

TV Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Radio Network: Westwood One

Online streaming: NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); NBC Sports App

Odds: Broncos -1 | O/U: 33

SB Nation Falcons site: The Falcoholic| Twitter: @TheFalcoholic

SB Nation Broncos Site: Mile High Report | @MileHighReport