Phinsider Radio: Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp coverage, the OL coach move, and more

Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2019 has been in full swing and Phinsider Radio (Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton) has you covered.

~ Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Josh Rosen in a true QB competition, with Fitz off to the early lead.

~ The boys will discuss the ripple effects of the firing of OL coach Pat Flaherty and the prospects of a better offensive line under Dave DeGuglielmo.

~ We’ll get to hear Cannata pronounce DeGuglielmo. That alone is worth a listen.

~ MAILBAG TIME

~ All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio! (And say congrats to Houtz, would ya? He’s gonna be saying hi to baby #2 any day now).

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@ASuttonPFN) on Twitter!