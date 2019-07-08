Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Tony Adams

We are back with another edition of the annual 90-in-90 series here on The Phinsider. This continues our player-by-player look at the Miami Dolphins’ 90-man preseason roster. Throughout the series, we try to get a better idea of who could make the 53-man roster when cuts come in September.

The series takes a randomly selected player from Miami's roster and looks at his play in 2018, his current contract, the changes he will improve his play in 2019, the chances his play could regress in 2019, and how secure his roster spot is.

We have already completed 18 players: Jonathan Woodard, Shaq Calhoun, Kalen Ballage, Eric Rowe, Mike Gesicki, Kendrick Norton, Maurice Smith, Albert Wilson, Wes Farnsworth, Mike Hull, Jerome Baker, Mike Gesicki, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Raekwon McMillan, Laremy Tunsil, Isaiah Prince, Preston Williams, and Matt Haack. Today, we take a look at guard Tony Adams.

2018 Review

Signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent our of North Carolina State, Adams made it through training camp with the club. He signed for part of the year, including the playoffs, with the New England Patriots, spending five years on the practice squad.

Contract

First year of two-year, $1.08 million contract; $495,000 salary cap number (via OverTheCap.com).

Why he will progress

Adams is 23 years old and, while he finished his career at North Carolina State as the record holder in snaps for an offensive lineman, playing in 50 games with 47 starts, he is still young and developing. Projected as a fifth-round pick who went undrafted, Adams was compared to Josh Sitton prior to the 2018 Draft by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, a player who was expected to come in and solidify the guard position for Miami. If the Dolphins can develop Adams into a player like a Sitton - who had two Pro Bowl selections during his career - they could have a steal of a signing.

Why he might regress

There is a reason Adams is on to his third team in a year. The potential seems to be there, but it is going to take some time to develop, if the coaching staff can tap into it. There is no guarantee Adams can become a solid guard or reach Sitton levels.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Miami needs depth along the offensive line, but I feel like Adams is destined for the practice squad. He has potential, but just may need another year to develop.