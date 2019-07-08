The Miami Dolphins signed just under 450 undrafted free agents this offseason - or at least it felt like it. In a year where the Dolphins are clearly rebuilding the foundation of the franchise and looking to get younger, the addition of UDFAs could be a key part of that build. But, will any of them make enough of an impact this summer to stay on the 53-man regular-season roster?

Officially, the Dolphins signed 18 players as undrafted free agents:

Ryan Anderson, C, Wake Forest

Shaq Calhoun, G, Mississippi State

Wesley Farnsworth, LS, Nevada

Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

Montre Hartage, DB, Northwestern

Dewayne Hendrix, DE, Pittsburgh

Tyler Horton, CB, Boise State

Trenton Irwin, WR, Stanford

Patrick Laird, RB, California

Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, Georgia

Aaron Monterio, OT, Boston College

Chris Myarick, TE, Temple

Nik Needham, CB, UTEP

Rob Rolle, S, Villanova

Cory Thomas, DT, Mississippi State

Tre’ Watson, LB, Maryland

Preston Williams, WR, Colorado Sate

Stone Wilson, P, FIU

The Dolphins also signed some rookies who are not technically “undrafted free agents” because they were signed by another team prior to the Dolphins, but still fit the mold of a UDFA trying to make the roster. These players all signed with another team but did not make it through the preseason and onto the roster or practice squad with any club.

Reece Horn, WR, Indianapolis (Titans in 2016, AAF in 2018)

Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT, Pittsburgh (Texans in 2018, AAF in 2018)

Jamar Summers, CB, Connecticut (Steelers in 2018)

And the team also has a player from the International Player Pathway Program, defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto. Queiroz joins the NFL and Miami after four seasons playing in Brazil’s top American football leagues. If he does not make the 53-man roster, Miami can keep him on the practice squad as a designated 11th member of that group, though they cannot activate him during the year from that position.

That is a group of 22 players out of a roster of 90 trying to prove they are worthy of sticking around with the team. That is a group of 22 players trying to prove they deserve one of the 53 spots available on the regular season roster. That is a group of 22 players trying to make an impact.

Who could force the Dolphins into finding a roster spot for them?

Preston Williams is the front runner of the group. The 6-foot-5, 218 pound receiver is the biggest member of the team’s receiving corp, nearly as tall as Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, though not as heavy as the two second-year tight ends. During the team’s offseason training program, he stood out with several flashes of his potential, making him someone to watch as pads come on this summer and the hitting starts in the preseason games. If he continues to perform as he did in the spring, Williams could fight his way onto a roster that appears to have the majority of their receiver group already in place; Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Brice Butler, and Isaiah Ford would all appear to be ahead of Williams on the depth chart to start the summer.

Jonathan Ledbetter is another player to watch this summer. He has not had much talk surrounding him coming out of the spring, but he is someone who could become an important piece once pads come on and contact starts this summer. Ledbetter was good against the run at Georgia and the Dolphins need defensive line depth this year. He is someone who could make an impact very quickly in training camp and claim a roster spot.

Montre Hartage could be interesting. According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, “the Dolphins remain intrigued with Northwestern rookie cornerback Montre Hartage, who consistently held opposing quarterbacks to low passer ratings when targeted.” The Dolphins officially list Hartage as a safety, but they could be looking to move him around. He is not as fast as the ideal boundary corner or as quick and agile as the ideal slot corner, but he has great instincts and he does manage to impact plays when he is targeted. Hartage may need to prove this summer he can be a force on special teams, but the Dolphins seem to like what they have seen from him already.

Jaryd Jones-Smith is a player who I have liked since the Dolphins signed him after the collapse of the Alliance of American Football. He has the ability to play as a swing tackle, providing depth on either side of the field. He also could end up in the mix for a starting role as the Dolphins work to find either a right tackle or a right guard to play next to Jesse Davis. It feels like there is a role on the team for Jones-Smith, he and the coaches just have to figure out what it is.

Shaq Calhoun could also prove to be a depth option on the offensive line. He was thought to be a draft prospect, but he fell out of the selection process and the Dolphins added him shortly thereafter. He does not have the ideal size of a guard, but he has the talent to overcome that. He could claim a depth role for the offensive line this year.

Who will be the UDFA to make an impact and assure themselves of a roster spot? Will the Dolphins be able to find a gem out of the undrafted group? This summer, 22 undrafted players will be hoping they can make an impact.