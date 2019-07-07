Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/07/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is which Miami Dolphins player do you expect to step up and surprise everyone with their play this season? Maybe it’s one of the new guys on the roster or maybe a draft pick that you had hoped to see more out of before now but you think this is their time to shine. So who do you see surprising us all this year and why?

