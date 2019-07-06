Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/06/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your favorite single moment in Miami Dolphins history that you can remember or that you witnessed? Mine will always be the 85’ Chicago Bears game when it somehow seemed like our entire legacy as a team was on the line. Many of the old players lined the sidelines and it was just one of those games where everything went our way even when it should not. Even a Dan Marino pass that was tipped by the Bears defense went for a touchdown...somehow. So what’s your moment in time?

