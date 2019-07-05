Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Matt Haack

Our next edition of the 2019 version of the 90-in-90 series is here. This series continues our annual look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster, taking a brief look at all 90 players on the team’s preseason roster, and trying to project who could be on the 53-man roster when final cuts are made at the end of the summer.

An individual player is randomly selected off the roster for each article in the series. We then look at his 2018 performance, his contract status, the chances he will progress or regress in 2019, and finally look at how secure his roster spot is.

We have already completed 17 players: Jonathan Woodard, Shaq Calhoun, Kalen Ballage, Eric Rowe, Mike Gesicki, Kendrick Norton, Maurice Smith, Albert Wilson, Wes Farnsworth, Mike Hull, Jerome Baker, Mike Gesicki, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Raekwon McMillan, Laremy Tunsil, Isaiah Prince, and Preston Williams. We pick up our second special teams player today with punter Matt Haack.

2018 Review

Haack signed with the Dolphins in 2017 and beat out Matt Darr during the summer. After a rookie season in which he averaged 44.5 yards per punt and placed 30 kicks inside the 20-yard line, Haack came into his second season looking to back up the performance. He averaged 44.6 yards per punt in 2018, with 35 inside the 20 (40.3 percent of his kicks). His 35 kicks inside the 20 was good enough for the fifth most in the league.

Contract

Third year of three-year, $1.67 million contract; $646,334 salary cap number (via OverTheCap.com).

Why he will progress

Haack has not shown any signs that he is not going to be able to continue placing the ball inside the 20. He can change the field position game when needed, and his ability to pin-point kicks has been a weapon the Dolphins used each of the last two years.

Why he might regress

Haack probably will not regress unless something odd happens.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

The Dolphins did bring in a rookie to compete with Haack this year, but, unless Stone Wilson shows in the preseason that he is clearly a better kicker, Haack should make the roster. He may not have a huge average, but his ability to pin the ball inside the 20 regularly is a weapon the team cannot afford to lose.