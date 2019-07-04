Kendrick Norton involved in car accident, has arm amputated

The Miami Dolphins released a statement on Thursday indicating defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was involved in a car accident. The team stated, “We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero added via Twitter that the injuries to Norton are “very serious but not life threatening.”

CBSMiami reports the accident occurred early morning in Miami-Dade County, with two people being hospitalized. They state Norton has “what appears to be a very serious injury to his left arm.”

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly reports Norton is in critical condition at Miami Jackson’s trauma unit.

Salguero added that Norton’s injury is “catastrophic” and that he will not be playing in 2019 and will likely see his career end.

According to radio host Andy Slater, the roll over accident led to paramedics having to amputate Norton’s left arm at the scene.

The accident occurred at around 2:30 am on the Dolphin Expressway near the Palmetto Expressway, the Palm Beach Post’s Hal Habib reported.

Norton, who played collegiate football at the University of Miami, was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He spent most of the year on the Panthers’ practice squad before being signed to the Dolphins roster late in the season. He was likely a depth option on the defensive line this season for Miami.

Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, released a statement on Twitter later Thursday morning, writing, “With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

More details when they become available.