Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/31/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is about the sad passing of the great Nick Buoniconti. The question is a simple one, what is your best or favorite memory of Nick? Was it from his playing days when he helped the Miami Dolphins win two Super Bowls? Was it at some event where you got to meet him then or after his playing days? Perhaps you remember him from the Inside The NFL that he helped host on HBO for many years. Or maybe you remember him for his greatest gift to society, being one of the founders of Them Miami Project To Cure Paralysis. Maybe you even know someone that had their life improved or changed dramatically or even saved by the research that they have done over the many years. Please share your stories with us as we remember a great Phins legend and a great human being.

