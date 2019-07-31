Dolphins activate Dwayne Allen from PUP

The Miami Dolphins have activated tight end Dwayne Allen from the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced on Wednesday. The move allows Allen to begin practicing with the team as they work their way through training camp.

Allen joined the Dolphins this offseason as a free agent, signing a two-year, $7-million contract. He spent the last two years with the New England Patriots, after five years with the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, he appeared in 13 games with seven starts, catching three passes for 27 yards. For his career, he has 139 receptions for 1,564 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Allen returns to a position group which also includes Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, and Nick O’Leary. Allen’s ability as a blocker could elevate him over Gesicki into the starter’s position, though Gesicki should be able to play as a pass-catching option more than Allen.

Miami previously activated safety T.J. McDonald off the PUP list. Linebacker Mike Hull and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley remain on the list and unable to practice with the team. During training camp and the preseason, players on the PUP can be activated as soon as they receive medical clearance.