Phinsider Daily: Changes to the offensive line and an in-depth look at the Dolphins’ QB battle

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we'll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) second episode of Phinsider Daily.

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, we discuss the Dolphins’ offensive line now that David DeGuglielmo is in charge. What changes will he make to the unit? Furthermore, which players will respond to the change in command?

We then discuss the most important position on the roster, and tell you why there’s NO NEED to panic regarding Josh Rosen’s lack of development. Can Ryan Fitzpatrick continue to be the leader in the clubhouse? Or will Rosen respond and make this a legit QB battle as preseason approaches?

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

