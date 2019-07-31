Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots restructure OT Marcus Cannon’s contract - Pats Pulpit
New England and its right tackle have agreed to a reworked deal.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The Defensive Mindset of Gregg Williams - Gang Green Nation
Not X’s & 0’s but the mental philosophies
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
John Brown receiving high praise at Buffalo Bills training camp - Buffalo Rumblings
Wide receiver John Brown is garnering tons of praise already in Buffalo
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Lamar Jackson: The Ugly. What Jackson must leave in 2018 to be successful in 2019 and beyond. - Baltimore Beatdown
The area of Jackson’s game that he needs to leave in 2018.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers restructure Stephon Tuitt’s contract creating salary cap space - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers have created some salary cap space by restructuring Stephon Tuitt’s contract prior to the 2019 regular season.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals WR A.J. Green has minor surgery to clean up sprained ankle - Cincy Jungle
A Week 1 return is still on the table for Green.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns plan to keep current helmet design - Dawgs By Nature
New uniforms are on tap for 2020, but the club will not mess with its iconic helmet.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Red Zone Play: Houston Texans Trade For Trent Williams - Battle Red Blog
Speak it and it shall be!
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry injury update: Titans RB expected to miss 2 weeks - Music City Miracles
Adam Schefter is reporting that Derrick Henry is expected to be sidelined a couple of week with a strained muscle in his calf:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Which Jaguars player needs a bounce back season the most? - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars need a bounce back season this year. After going 10-6 and reaching the AFC Championship in 2017, the team sunk to 5-11 in 2018 — thanks largely to an anemic offense and a...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Calf Injury Continues to Hamper Andrew Luck’s Participation in Training Camp - Stampede Blue
After a return to practice following a day off Monday, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was held out again due to issues with his calf. After the practice Frank Reich said that feedback from Luck in...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Kevin Hogan to start in Hall of Fame Game - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos will start Kevin Hogan in their first preseason game, followed by Drew Lock and Brett Rypien.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Is Austin Ekeler better than Melvin Gordon? - Bolts From The Blue
Before we get sidetracked from the question in the headline, let’s start by answering it. Yes, Austin Ekeler is obviously better than Melvin Gordon, and frankly it’s so obvious that it’s a little...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Vontaze Burfict ‘straw that stirs the drink’ for Raiders defense ‘one of the smartest football players I’ve played with’ - Silver And Black Pride
In one respect, the Raiders have a brand new middle linebacker. In another respect, Vontaze Burfict is far from new to this team. He’s been part of this defense for seven years. It was just for...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Tyreek Hill injury: Chiefs WR leaves practice early, but should be fine - Arrowhead Pride
It was a scary few minutes in St. Joseph, but initial indications are that Hill’s injury isn’t serious
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Stock up, stock down as Giants hit first break of training camp - Big Blue View
Golden Tate’s stock down; who’s stock has gone up?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Orlando Scandrick: Six things to know about the Eagles’ new cornerback - Bleeding Green Nation
Get to know Philly’s new defensive back.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys signing veteran running back Alfred Morris amidst Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout - Blogging The Boys
Some veteran depth added to the Cowboys running back corps in Alfred Morris.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Let’s talk for a moment about Brandon Scherff, Quinton Dunbar, Alex Smith and 2021 - Hogs Haven
With no training camp today, I’ve been catching up on some reading. There were a number of articles published on OverTheCap in June and July that I either simply skimmed or missed altogether, and...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Matt LaFleur’s offense may be built around the run game, but will still pass plenty - Acme Packing Company
No one should be worried an offense predicated on running the ball will subvert Aaron Rodgers’ role. The 2016 Falcons with Matt Ryan provide the blueprint for efficiency in this offensive philosophy with a heavy dose of RB use.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Matt Patricia explains why Detroit Lions continue to shake up offensive line - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions keep rotating between 2 offensive line combinations. But why?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears 2019 Position Battles: Do they have the best inside linebacker duo in the NFL? - Windy City Gridiron
Our 11-part Bears training camp preview series is all about the inside linebackers today.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Zim Tzu comes out of winter quarters - Daily Norseman
The Vikings warrior poet coach dispenses his words of wisdom
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints dump Cameron Meredith after one season - Canal Street Chronicles
There was a lot of promise for Cameron Meredith, but injuries.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco among players who will sit out Thursday - The Falcoholic
Denver’s planning to sit their starters against the Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game, and it’s difficult to blame them.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Hog Molly Camp Report: Left Tackle dominates the discussion - Cat Scratch Reader
As we continue to keep pounding through the first week of Carolina Panthers training camp in 2019, left tackle remains one of the hottest topics of discussion.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs Defense Rounding Into Shape - Bucs Nation
Bowles defense dialed it up on day 3 of camp.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers’ Trent Taylor primed to stand out among receivers - Niners Nation
Why the 25 year-old receiver is in a great position to separate himself from the pack
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Stock up, stock down from the Arizona Cardinals first weekend of training camp - Revenge of the Birds
There have been four practices, two in pads and not everyone has participated.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Who will be the most disappointing cut on the Seahawks this year? - Field Gulls
I posed a question on Twitter on Sunday regarding which player would end up as a preseason fan favorite who gets released. I originally called it the Troymaine Pope Award, but Kasen Williams was...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
The NFL has an age problem - Turf Show Times
The kids aint payin attention like they used to.