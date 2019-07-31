Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots restructure OT Marcus Cannon’s contract - Pats Pulpit

New England and its right tackle have agreed to a reworked deal.





The Defensive Mindset of Gregg Williams - Gang Green Nation

Not X’s & 0’s but the mental philosophies





John Brown receiving high praise at Buffalo Bills training camp - Buffalo Rumblings

Wide receiver John Brown is garnering tons of praise already in Buffalo

AFC NORTH:

Lamar Jackson: The Ugly. What Jackson must leave in 2018 to be successful in 2019 and beyond. - Baltimore Beatdown

The area of Jackson’s game that he needs to leave in 2018.





Steelers restructure Stephon Tuitt’s contract creating salary cap space - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have created some salary cap space by restructuring Stephon Tuitt’s contract prior to the 2019 regular season.





Bengals WR A.J. Green has minor surgery to clean up sprained ankle - Cincy Jungle

A Week 1 return is still on the table for Green.





Cleveland Browns plan to keep current helmet design - Dawgs By Nature

New uniforms are on tap for 2020, but the club will not mess with its iconic helmet.

AFC SOUTH:

Red Zone Play: Houston Texans Trade For Trent Williams - Battle Red Blog

Speak it and it shall be!





Derrick Henry injury update: Titans RB expected to miss 2 weeks - Music City Miracles

Adam Schefter is reporting that Derrick Henry is expected to be sidelined a couple of week with a strained muscle in his calf:





Which Jaguars player needs a bounce back season the most? - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a bounce back season this year. After going 10-6 and reaching the AFC Championship in 2017, the team sunk to 5-11 in 2018 — thanks largely to an anemic offense and a...





Calf Injury Continues to Hamper Andrew Luck’s Participation in Training Camp - Stampede Blue

After a return to practice following a day off Monday, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was held out again due to issues with his calf. After the practice Frank Reich said that feedback from Luck in...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Kevin Hogan to start in Hall of Fame Game - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos will start Kevin Hogan in their first preseason game, followed by Drew Lock and Brett Rypien.





Is Austin Ekeler better than Melvin Gordon? - Bolts From The Blue

Before we get sidetracked from the question in the headline, let’s start by answering it. Yes, Austin Ekeler is obviously better than Melvin Gordon, and frankly it’s so obvious that it’s a little...





Vontaze Burfict ‘straw that stirs the drink’ for Raiders defense ‘one of the smartest football players I’ve played with’ - Silver And Black Pride

In one respect, the Raiders have a brand new middle linebacker. In another respect, Vontaze Burfict is far from new to this team. He’s been part of this defense for seven years. It was just for...





Tyreek Hill injury: Chiefs WR leaves practice early, but should be fine - Arrowhead Pride

It was a scary few minutes in St. Joseph, but initial indications are that Hill’s injury isn’t serious

NFC EAST:

Stock up, stock down as Giants hit first break of training camp - Big Blue View

Golden Tate’s stock down; who’s stock has gone up?





Orlando Scandrick: Six things to know about the Eagles’ new cornerback - Bleeding Green Nation

Get to know Philly’s new defensive back.





Cowboys signing veteran running back Alfred Morris amidst Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout - Blogging The Boys

Some veteran depth added to the Cowboys running back corps in Alfred Morris.





Let’s talk for a moment about Brandon Scherff, Quinton Dunbar, Alex Smith and 2021 - Hogs Haven

With no training camp today, I’ve been catching up on some reading. There were a number of articles published on OverTheCap in June and July that I either simply skimmed or missed altogether, and...

NFC NORTH:

Matt LaFleur’s offense may be built around the run game, but will still pass plenty - Acme Packing Company

No one should be worried an offense predicated on running the ball will subvert Aaron Rodgers’ role. The 2016 Falcons with Matt Ryan provide the blueprint for efficiency in this offensive philosophy with a heavy dose of RB use.





Matt Patricia explains why Detroit Lions continue to shake up offensive line - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions keep rotating between 2 offensive line combinations. But why?





Chicago Bears 2019 Position Battles: Do they have the best inside linebacker duo in the NFL? - Windy City Gridiron

Our 11-part Bears training camp preview series is all about the inside linebackers today.





Zim Tzu comes out of winter quarters - Daily Norseman

The Vikings warrior poet coach dispenses his words of wisdom

NFC SOUTH:

Saints dump Cameron Meredith after one season - Canal Street Chronicles

There was a lot of promise for Cameron Meredith, but injuries.





Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco among players who will sit out Thursday - The Falcoholic

Denver’s planning to sit their starters against the Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game, and it’s difficult to blame them.





The Hog Molly Camp Report: Left Tackle dominates the discussion - Cat Scratch Reader

As we continue to keep pounding through the first week of Carolina Panthers training camp in 2019, left tackle remains one of the hottest topics of discussion.





Bucs Defense Rounding Into Shape - Bucs Nation

Bowles defense dialed it up on day 3 of camp.

NFC WEST:

49ers’ Trent Taylor primed to stand out among receivers - Niners Nation

Why the 25 year-old receiver is in a great position to separate himself from the pack





Stock up, stock down from the Arizona Cardinals first weekend of training camp - Revenge of the Birds

There have been four practices, two in pads and not everyone has participated.





Who will be the most disappointing cut on the Seahawks this year? - Field Gulls

I posed a question on Twitter on Sunday regarding which player would end up as a preseason fan favorite who gets released. I originally called it the Troymaine Pope Award, but Kasen Williams was...





The NFL has an age problem - Turf Show Times

The kids aint payin attention like they used to.