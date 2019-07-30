Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/30/2019

As Miami Dolphins’ fan we have our bias’ when it comes to certain players and even teams around the league. But we all have a few players from other teams that we love and respect enough as players that we would love to see them in a Phins Jersey. With that in mind who do you think is currently the most underrated player in the entire NFL? There are always guys, often because they play on a crap team, that get overlooked for how great the truly are. Who’s your choice for most underrated player?

