During the Adam Gase era for the Miami Dolphins, training camp practices typically began at 8:30am, avoiding some of the July/August South Florida heat. In his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach, newly hired Brian Flores is changing that some, with practices set to begin at 9:40am or later.

The Dolphins are not going to run away from the heat this year.

One of the most common observations coming away from the team’s offseason training program was the conditioning the Dolphins were doing. Flores and the staff had the players running throughout the practice. There was clearly a focus on making sure the players were taking care of themselves and were in the right shape for a football season.

The Dolphins have been plagued by injuries over the past few seasons. Will better conditioning help with those issues?

Even if it does not shake the injury bug, it is clear the Dolphins plan to use the heat to their advantage. Starting later in the morning, the Dolphins may not be getting the full afternoon South Florida heat and humidity, but the will clearly get some of it. They will feel that muggy, sticky, heavy air and they will feel the sun beating down on them.

Thank goodness the fan seating is covered now.

The Dolphins have always enjoyed a home-field advantage early in the season when teams come to Miami and have to deal with the heat. The canopy over Hard Rock Stadium conveniently covers the Dolphins’ sideline in shade during the afternoon, but leaves the opposing sideline in the sunlight. The Dolphins like to use the heat to their advantage.

Flores clearly wants his team conditioned to the heat and able to withstand it better than any other team they will face. Starting camp later in the day is a big part of that.

The Dolphins will open ten practices to the public this year. To reserve a seat at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, check out Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp.

Public Practices:

Thursday, July 25 - 9:40am

Friday, July 26 - 9:40am

Saturday, July 27 - 9:40am

Sunday, July 28 - 9:40am

Tuesday, July 30 - 10:30am

Wednesday, July 31 - 9:40am

Thursday, August 1 - 9:40am

Friday, August 2 - 9:40am

Monday, August 5 - 10:30am

Tuesday, August 6 - 9:40am

The Dolphins will also hold a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday, August 3 at 1pm.