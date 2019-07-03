Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

James White is the NFL’s most underrated running back - Pats Pulpit

The veteran is one of the biggest offensive weapons in the NFL, even though he rarely gets appreciated as such.





Sam Darnold’s production broken down by route type: Game 11 - Gang Green Nation

I have been re-watching all of Sam Darnold’s throws from the 2018 season, going game-by-game charting his production by route type.

In addition, I’ve broken down his numbers based on a few...





2019 Buffalo Bills scouting report: running back Frank Gore - Buffalo Rumblings

The ageless one continues to defy the odds and produce at a high level

AFC NORTH:

Rereading NFL Draft profiles: OT Ronnie Stanley - Baltimore Beatdown

Projecting the pros isn’t easy





Bill Cowher and those 90s Steelers taught fans how to be a winner - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers of the 1990s ultimately cured me of the inferiority complex that all three Pittsburgh sports teams instilled in me in the 1980s.





Rookie LB Germiane Pratt amongst 5 newcomers to Bengals’s roster who need to provide immediate impact - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals don’t tend to make a big splash in free agency or get much production out of rookies, but they will need these 5 newcomers to make an impact in 2019.





Jarvis Landry getting back in gear, running routes with Baker Mayfield in Los Angeles - Dawgs By Nature

Some of the Browns’ key players are training in Los Angeles.

AFC SOUTH:

Deshaun Watson’s Thoughts On The Offense After The Veteran Minicamp - Battle Red Blog

Explosive. Make it go. Things of that nature.





Igniting Fire Episode 2 recap: Arthur Smith’s rise OC Titans - Music City Miracles

The third episode of ‘Igniting the Fire’, aptly titled, ‘New OC in Town,’ focuses on how Arthur Smith earned the right to become the team’s new offensive coordinator.





100 moments in 100 days: Humbling, embarrassing, and retiring Dan Marino - Big Cat Country

This year marks the 25th season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. To celebrate, we’re counting down 100 days from our regular season kickoff with the top 100 moments in franchise history.

Yesterday it...





Quenton Nelson Named One of NFL’s ‘Most Indispensable Offensive Players’ - Stampede Blue

According to NFL.com’s Adam Schein, Indianapolis Colts soon-to-be 2nd-year offensive guard Quenton Nelson was named one of his ‘Most Indispensable Offensive Players’ in the entire NFL:

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Emmanuel Sanders hopes to be ready Week 1 - Mile High Report

Coming back from an Achilles injury is no easy task, but Emmanuel Sanders is hoping he’ll be ready to go for the Denver Broncos by Week 1.





The Chargers have the best cornerback trio in the NFL - Bolts From The Blue

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus ranked the top five cornerback trios in the National Football League. In what should come as a surprise to nobody that has been paying attention, the Los...





Raiders unveil 60th anniversary logo - Silver And Black Pride

This year the Raiders will celebrate 60 years in the NFL. To commemorate this anniversary, they have unveiled a logo which will be used throughout this season. It will be a patch worn on all home...





Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn’t going to regress in ‘19; we have proof - Arrowhead Pride

It may be difficult, but all you have to do is re-watch his performance in the AFC championship game.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ 90-man roster: Early returns on Jabrill Peppers are positive - Big Blue View

Peppers is stepping up as a leader on defense





Eagles Question of the Day: Who ends up being Carson Wentz’s backup this season? - Bleeding Green Nation

Nate Sudfeld? Cody Kessler? Someone else?





Dallas Cowboys wide receiver competition in camp maybe closest in years - Blogging The Boys

Outside of the three locks, almost anyone looks capable of stepping up and claiming a spot.





Will the Redskins defense have a ‘new look’ with Rob Ryan coaching the linebackers? - Hogs Haven

What impact can Redskins fans expect from the addition of Rob Ryan to the Redskins defensive coaching staff? How is he likely to impact Manusky’s approach this season?

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ faith in young receivers likely led to the team ignoring Randall Cobb in free agency - Acme Packing Company

The veteran didn’t even get a contract offer from the Packers this spring, and the young corps is probably a big reason why.





Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders would still dominate in today’s NFL - Pride Of Detroit

One writer argues Sanders could hold his own in the NFL today.





Which Chicago Bears player do you wish had a healthy career? - Windy City Gridiron

There’s a lot of options: Sayers, Cutler, Tommie Harris, Kevin White





What if...the Vikings kept Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater? - Daily Norseman

The Vikings had a big choice to make at QB after the 2017 season

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints Triumphs: Drew Brees sets consecutive touchdown pass record - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints quarterback solidifies his place among the all-time greats with another record setting moment





Should we buy into this defense based on the Eagles game in 2018? - The Falcoholic

The team’s consecutive great showings against Philadelphia might be worth talking about.





Carolina Panthers owner to meet with MLS regarding potential Charlotte expansion - Cat Scratch Reader

David Tepper will meet with MLS in mid-July about bringing an MLS expansion team to Charlotte.





Too early to call Buccaneers Jameis Winston a bust - Bucs Nation

The young franchise quarterback is in an option year.

NFC WEST:

49ers 90-in-90: Kicker Robbie Gould - Niners Nation

Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is kicker Robbie Gould





7 Reasons to Like QB Brett Hundley - Revenge of the Birds

When the Arizona Cardinals released veteran backup QB Mike Glennon and signed QB Brett Hundley to take his place, a number of NFL pundits questioned the move. The rap on Hundley is tied to his slip...





Why this week is big for Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks in criminal case - Field Gulls

It’s a holiday week, which means that the news cycle is likely to be slow for the NFL, especially with the league office in New York having been given the entire week off by Commissioner Roger...





Rams RB Todd Gurley’s 2019 fantasy outlook will be week-to-week - Turf Show Times

An exercise in impossibility...