Dolphins Fire OL Coach Patrick Flaherty, promote Dave DeGuglielmo

The Dolphins’ offensive line has consistently ranked at the bottom of the NFL in recent years. And whether it be a coach addicted to things outside of football, or one failed draft pick after another, things just have not worked for the unit since the days of Tony Sparano. (R.I.P.)

Today, we found out there’s still a lot to be desired from the current group, as the Dolphins fired their offensive line coach earlier today.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, OL coach Patrick Flaherty has been fired for failing to implement a new system over the last several months.

The #Dolphins have fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of his duties and promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach. Flaherty struggled to implement the new system, and it’s been an issue since the spring. It’s why DeGuglielmo was brought in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2019

The Dolphins will promote Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach. DeGuglielmo, most recently helped turn the Colts’ offensive line into a juggernaut. He hopes to do the same here in Miami.