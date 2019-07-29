Miami Dolphins offense starting to come into focus (Phinsider Daily)

Today on Phinsider Daily, I talk about the Miami Dolphins offense. On Sunday, several offensive coaches spoke to the media and had some revealing thoughts. Where do the running backs stand right now? Based on what we heard, it sounds like the starting role is Kalen Ballage’s to lose. What does that mean for guys like Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton? It doesn’t sound promising.

At the wide receiver spot, what can we expect? Will it be guys zeroing in one or two positions, or will offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea take the multi-position approach? If so, what will it mean for guys like DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, and Albert Wilson? I take a look at that and gives his thoughts on what may lie ahead.

Finally, I look at the tight ends and the offensive line group. Some revealing chatter about rookie Michael Deiter, as well as some high praise for one tight end that all but ensures him a lock to make the team.

Tune in to Phinsider Daily for all of this and more!