Dolphins training camp 2019: Live chat and Twitter updates for Day 4

The Miami Dolphins get back on the field this morning for their fourth practice of their 2019 training camp. This is the last practice before their first off-day coming up tomorrow. If the 2,000 available seats are not already claimed, you can grab your free ticket to the practice at Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp.

Today’s practice begins at 9:40am ET, and you can keep up with everything below in our Twitter list of the media who will be covering the practice.

Remaining Dolphins Public Practice Schedule: