Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/27/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what do you think the ending standings will be for the AFC East this season when all is said and done? Do you expect the Miami Dolphins to be bottom of the barrel as everyone is predicting? Do you expect the New England Patriots to continue to dominate the division? What about the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets? Bonus points if you attempt to predict each teams final record along with their placement in the division.

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.