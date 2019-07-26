Dolphins DB Xavien Howard No.55 on NFL’s Top 100 list

Heading into the 2019 season, many believe the Miami Dolphins will be a pushover.

Noncompetitive.

Which essentially means they should finish in the cellar of the AFC East, if not the entire league. But for a team so devoid of talent—these are not my words but those of the ‘experts’—there’s plenty to like about this team. And there might not be anyone more talented on the entire roster than the $75-million shutdown corner back, Xavien Howard.

Today, Howard was announced as the No.55 player on NFL Network’s top-100 list. A list that often is scrutinized by fans and analysts, for it’s inaccuracies. Although the list isn’t gospel, it is voted on by the players. Last season, Howard emerged as a top cornerback and made his first Pro Bowl appearance in his NFL career.

The playmaker in Miami making his debut on the countdown! @Iamxavienhoward is 55 on the #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/hIxVTJ1MZU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 27, 2019

Truth is, I think it’s a fair rating. After all, it was just his third year. But for a cornerback whom was tied for first in the NFL with 7 interceptions, it’s more than deserving. I’m sure some fans will be upset with this rating. And others will think he’s overrated. Whatever the case, Xavien Howard is an elite talent.