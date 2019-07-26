Giants wide receiver injuries: Could Dolphins work trade?

The New York Giants appear to have a hug need at wide receiver suddenly. On Thursday, Sterling Shepard broke his thumb, then on Friday, the Giants announced Corey Coleman also tore his ACL on Thursday. New York could be looking to add wide receiver depth, especially as they move on from the Odell Beckham, Jr., era.

Could the Miami Dolphins provide that depth?

The Dolphins currently have 11 wide receivers on the roster: Saeed Blacknall, Brice Butler, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Reece Horn, Allen Hurns, Trenton Irwin, DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Preston Williams, and Albert Wilson. Stills, Parker, Grant, and Wilson all seem like the top of the depth chart, with Butler, Ford, and Williams all fighting for a fifth spot on the roster. Hurns, who was signed on Friday, is a wildcard at this point and could play himself into a roster spot.

Other than maybe Stills - and I would not rule him out completely either - it does feel like the Dolphins could look to flip a wide receiver for a draft pick, opening up a slot at a position that actually seems to have some depth.

Could the Dolphins be making phone calls to the Giants to see if there is any interest in a trade? Could the Dolphins get a value pick for any of their receivers?