Dolphins activate T.J. McDonald off PUP

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday they had activated T.J. McDonald off the physically unable to perform list, with the safety returning to practice during the team’s second day of training camp. McDonald was a surprising addition to the PUP on Thursday before the team practiced for the first time, though at the time it was not expected to be a lengthy stay on the list.

It turned out to only be a day.

McDonald rotated into the safety workouts during Friday’s practice, spending time playing with the first team. Reshad Jones moved back to the second team on the day, while Bobby McCain continued to work as the team’s free safety.

Miami’s PUP list still includes tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Mike Hull, and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley. Allen’s injury (undisclosed) is not considered serious and he should not be on the PUP long. Hull (undisclosed) and Tankersley (knee) could see lengthy time on the list.

During training camp and the preseason, players on the PUP can be activated as soon as they receive medical clearance. If a players remains on the PUP at the start of the regular season, they will not be able to play for the first six games of the season. After the six-games, teams have a five-week window in which the player can begin practicing. After a player returns to practice, teams have three weeks before he has to be added to the 53-man roster. If they do not practice or they are not added to the 53-man roster, the player is on injured reserve and out for the remainder of the season.