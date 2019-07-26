Dolphins sign WR Allen Hurns

The Miami Dolphins have signed free agent wide receiver Allen Hurns, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract is a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Hurns was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week after just one season with the team. He had signed a two-year contract as a free agent in the 2018 contract with Dallas after spending four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014 coming out of the University of Miami. His 2018 season ended with a broken ankle during the Cowboys’ Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

He was able to participate in Dallas’ offseason training program.

According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, the Cowboys had approached Hurns about taking a pay cut heading into training camp, but when the receiver did not agree to the new deal, Dallas decided to release him.

Last season, Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns. He has 209 career receptions for 2,964 yards with 23 touchdowns.

Hurns joins a receiver group featuring Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, and Brice Butler.