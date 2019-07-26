Miami Dolphins: Takeaways and throwaways from the first day of training camp

Today on Phinsider Daily, Matt Cannata recaps the first day of training camp. What stood out? What can we take away from it? What should we not overreact to? Here are just a few things discussed on the show:

Raekwon McMillan didn’t run with the starters in their Nickel defense. Should this be something we should be concerned about?

Is there really a quarterback competition, or is it too early to crown Ryan Fitzpatrick the starter? Fitzpatrick looked sharp, while Rosen looked like a young quarterback trying to learn a new system. I say it’s too early to make any conclusions based off that, but is it different when you see it live in person?

What was Ryan Fitzpatrick doing with a young rookie in an individual session and why does it matter?

What about Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage? Ballage got the first carry of camp, but does any of that matter in the grand scheme of the season?

We received reports from eyewitnesses on the ground and will report back to you what they saw...and what may not have necessarily been reported by the local media. Be sure to tune in for all this and more on today’s Phinsider Daily!