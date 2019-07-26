The Splash Zone 7/26/19: Notes From Day 1 Of Training Camp

The Dolphins hit the practice field yesterday for the first day of training camp. Ryan Fitzpatrick was leading the first team offense and is the clear favorite to be named the starting quarterback. A surprise to many was that Raekwon McMillan was running with the second team defense. Not sure what was up with that one, but the McMillan situation is one to watch.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Andy Cohen: First Day, Plenty Of Impressions

On a steaming hot Thursday morning, the Miami Dolphins began the 54th training camp in franchise history with the mission over the next six weeks or so as clear as that powder blue sky: Turn 90 players into the best 53 and then turn those 53 into ONE, as in one unified team sharing a similar mindset, toughness and work ethic.

Brian Flores an upgrade over Adam Gase for Miami Dolphins? | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins made a coaching change in February when they hired Brian Flores to replace Adam Gase, who was fired in January. Gase remains in the division with the New York Jets, who are thrilled to have him. Did the Dolphins upgrade by hiring Flores?

Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the first shot with Dolphins’ starting offense – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have opened training camp, and the first quarterback to get first crack at running the first-string offense is . . . well, if you saw the headline you already know.

Laremy Tunsil wants entire career as Miami Dolphin - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil has one year left on his rookie contract, and the club will also have a fifth-year option available.So while there is no rush to get a Tunsil deal done, locking up one of the most important cornerstones of the franchise early would be a plus.And guess what? Tunsil would love to sign with Miami long-term."I would love that," Tunsil said Thursday, after the first Dolphins training camp practice of the summer. "I would love to be with one

Dolphins' 53-man roster projection includes 22 new faces - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The battles for roster spots will be fierce during training camp as Miami implements new schemes on both sides of the ball.

