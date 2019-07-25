Dolphins place T.J. McDonald on PUP, waive Jayrone Elliott; Albert Wilson limited in first practice

The Miami Dolphins are on the field for their first training camp practice of the year, starting to build for September’s regular season opener. Before they got to the field, however, the team announced a couple of roster moves on Wednesday, including placing a starter on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Safety T.J. McDonald was moved to the PUP with an injury that is not considered serious. He is expected to be activated from the list fairly quickly, unless there is some setback to the undisclosed issue. McDonald joins tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Mike Hull, and cornerback Codrea Tankersley with the PUP designation.

Those were the only four players on Miami’s roster to not participate in at least some of the team’s first training camp practice.

Prior to practice, head coach Brian Flores, opening his first camp as a head coach, spoke to the media and indicated wide receiver Albert Wilson, who is returning from a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve during the 2018 season, would be limited in his work on the day. That proved true as Wilson conducted individual work on the side with trainers.

Miami also waived pass rusher Jayrone Elliott on Wednesday. The linebacker was signed by Miami after the Alliance of American Football collapsed. In the AAF, Elliott tallied 7.5 sacks in just eight games for the San Antonio Commanders, and he was considered a player who could make the Dolphins’ roster - which is lacking experienced pass rushers right now.