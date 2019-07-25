Phinsider Question Of The Day & Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/25/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is as a Miami Dolphins fan which of the three other AFC East teams do you love to hate the most? For me it’s the New York Jets but I think for most of our fan base it’s the New England Patriots and others have been hating the Buffalo Bills for so long it’s impossible to shake. Who’s your team that you love to hate?

Poll As a Miami Dolphins fan which of the three other teams in the AFC East do you love to hate the most? This poll is closed 45% New England Patriots (41 votes)

48% New York Jets (44 votes)

5% Buffalo Bills (5 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

