Phinsider Radio: Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp extravaganza

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, the boys reconvene after their debuts doing individual shows on Phinsider Daily.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here — we tell you who we’re keeping our eye on, and what to make out of some of the competitions going on around camp. We’ll tackle both sides of the ball.

Hot takes fly around the circle in one segment, while the mailbag gets opened for questions in another. You can submit questions down below for next week’s show!

Last but not least, what’s a Dolphins podcast without some quarterback talk? Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen are on the agenda.

Check out the 1st three episodes of Phinsider Daily, our individual spin-off shows that round out the work week with the Phinsider Radio flagship — right here:

Monday: Cannata and the secondary/players on the PUP

Tuesday: A-A-Ron and an interview with NFL technique coach Brett Yarris

Wednesday: Houtz and Miami’s offensive weapons

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@ASuttonPFN) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.