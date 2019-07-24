Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 07/24/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is who do you think will be the Miami Dolphins will be more of a run heavy offense this season or pass heavy? The 2018 version of the Dolphins was fairly balanced throwing the ball on 57.74 percent of their plays which ranked them 21st in the NFL. This was in contrast to the previous season when the team threw the ball 63.82 percent of the time, ranking them as the highest percentage of any team that season. So what direction do you think the new staff would like to take this team in? Are they going to go conservative with the offense given that it’s all new and run, run, run or are they going to let their new, young quarterback show if he’s got what it takes and air it out? I would personally like to find out if Rosen could be the guy long term but who knows what the higher ups are thinking.

