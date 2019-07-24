Jason Taylor joins Dolphins preseason TV coverage

Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor is returning to the Miami Dolphins this year for the preseason. Unfortunately, it is in the television booth and not on the field for the club. Taylor will join Dick Stock, Bob Griese, and Kim Bokamper as the Dolphins’ preseason television broadcast team. The first, second, and fourth preseason games (vs. Atlanta Falcons, @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and @ New Orleans Saints), with this broadcast group, will be aired on CBS4 in Miami.

Miami’s third preseason game, home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be a nationally televised game on Fox.

The preseason radio broadcasts will be provided by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose.

During the regular season, Griese and Bokamper will join Cefalo and Rose on the radio broadcasts of the game.

Roly Martin and Eduardo Martell will provide Spanish radio calls for both preseason and regular season.

Radio coverage will be on Miami’s Sportsradio 560 WQAM and simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM. The Spanish broabcasts will be on Univision Deportes Radio WQBA 1140 AM.

Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule 2019

Preseason Week 1

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

August 8, 7:30pm ET

Preseason Week 2

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

August 16, 7:30pm ET

Preseason Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

August 22, 8pm ET

National Television Broadcast: FOX

Preseason Week 4

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

August 29, 8pm ET

Miami Dolphins Regular Season Schedule 2019

Week 1

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

September 8, 1pm ET

Week 2

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

September 15, 1pm ET

Week 3

Miami Dolphins @ Dallas Cowboys

September 22, 1pm ET

Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins

September 29, 1pm ET

Week 5

BYE

Week 6

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins

October 13, 1pm ET

Week 7

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

October 20, 1pm ET

Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

October 28, Monday Night Football, 8:15pm ET

Week 9

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

November 3, 1pm ET

Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

November 10, 4:05pm ET

Week 11

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

November 17, 1pm ET

Week 12

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns

November 24, 1pm ET

Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins

December 1, 1pm ET

Week 14

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

December 8, 1pm ET

Week 15

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants

December 15, 1pm ET

Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

December 22, 1pm ET

Week 17

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

December 29, 1pm ET