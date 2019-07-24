Jason Taylor joins Dolphins preseason TV coverage

Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor is returning to the Miami Dolphins this year for the preseason. Unfortunately, it is in the television booth and not on the field for the club. Taylor will join Dick Stock, Bob Griese, and Kim Bokamper as the Dolphins’ preseason television broadcast team. The first, second, and fourth preseason games (vs. Atlanta Falcons, @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and @ New Orleans Saints), with this broadcast group, will be aired on CBS4 in Miami.
Miami’s third preseason game, home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be a nationally televised game on Fox.
The preseason radio broadcasts will be provided by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose.
During the regular season, Griese and Bokamper will join Cefalo and Rose on the radio broadcasts of the game.
Roly Martin and Eduardo Martell will provide Spanish radio calls for both preseason and regular season.
Radio coverage will be on Miami’s Sportsradio 560 WQAM and simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM. The Spanish broabcasts will be on Univision Deportes Radio WQBA 1140 AM.
Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule 2019
Preseason Week 1
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
August 8, 7:30pm ET
Preseason Week 2
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
August 16, 7:30pm ET
Preseason Week 3
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
August 22, 8pm ET
National Television Broadcast: FOX
Preseason Week 4
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
August 29, 8pm ET
Miami Dolphins Regular Season Schedule 2019
Week 1
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
September 8, 1pm ET
Week 2
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
September 15, 1pm ET
Week 3
Miami Dolphins @ Dallas Cowboys
September 22, 1pm ET
Week 4
Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins
September 29, 1pm ET
Week 5
BYE
Week 6
Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins
October 13, 1pm ET
Week 7
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
October 20, 1pm ET
Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers
October 28, Monday Night Football, 8:15pm ET
Week 9
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
November 3, 1pm ET
Week 10
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
November 10, 4:05pm ET
Week 11
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
November 17, 1pm ET
Week 12
Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns
November 24, 1pm ET
Week 13
Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins
December 1, 1pm ET
Week 14
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
December 8, 1pm ET
Week 15
Miami Dolphins at New York Giants
December 15, 1pm ET
Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
December 22, 1pm ET
Week 17
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
December 29, 1pm ET
