Welcome to Dolphins Training Camp 2019!

It is here! The start of the Miami Dolphins’ 2019 training camp is upon us, and the players are back in the building. While the first on-field practice will not be held until tomorrow, the fact that the players are reporting and getting back to football means the offseason is officially over and everything is now looking toward the start of the regular season.

The Dolphins will hold ten practices this year that will be open to the public, plus the team’s scrimmage game at Hard Rock Stadium. An additional two practices will be open to the public when the team travels across the state for joint workouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in mid-August. If you are interested in attending one of the workouts or the scrimmage, head over to Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp to RSVP. The team has seating for 2,000 fans per practice, but those seats can fill up if you wait.

Public Practice Schedule:

Thursday, July 25 - 9:40am

Friday, July 26 - 9:40am

Saturday, July 27 - 9:40am

Sunday, July 28 - 9:40am

Tuesday, July 30 - 10:30am

Wednesday, July 31 - 9:40am

Thursday, August 1 - 9:40am

Friday, August 2 - 9:40am

Saturday, August 3 - 1pm (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Monday, August 5 - 10:30am

Tuesday, August 6 - 9:40am

Tuesday, August 13 - 10am (in Tampa)

Wednesday, August 14 - 10am (in Tampa)

If you are in the Tampa area and would like to go to the joint practices, you can find information and ticket RSVP procedures at buccaneers.com/trainingcamp/.

The Dolphins released pictures and videos throughout the morning of the players showing up for camp: