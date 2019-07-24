Phinsider Daily: A look at the Dolphins’ offensive weapons on the eve of training camp

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) first episode of Phinsider Daily.

On episode 3 of the Phinsider Daily. I take a look at the Dolphins’ offensive weapons and try to figure out what we can expect from this group of playmakers. Will second-year running back Kalen Ballage push Kenyan Drake for starting job? How will the rest of the group be utilized, in a New England-style offense that loves to spread the football around?

How will things play out at tight end? Can Mike Gesicki raise his game to the next level, or was 2018 an indication of what’s to come? Is Dwayne Allen’s injury serious? can Nick O’Leary and Durham Smythe

Lastly, I break down the wide receivers and their expectations in 2019. Can DeVante Parker finally take the next step in his NFL career? Will playmakers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant have a bigger role with the new coaching staff? How will they respond after suffering season-ending injuries?

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

Be sure to tune in by clicking the link below or finding us on iTunes/your favorite podcast app. Simply search for The Phinsider. Oh, and Follow me on Twitter! @Houtz