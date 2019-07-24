Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

How the New England Patriots are preparing for life after Tom Brady - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots are already planning for life after the GOAT retires.





Reports: Quinnen Williams contract impasse is due to signing bonus payment schedule - Gang Green Nation

As training camp is set to officially begin this week, the Jets’ first round pick is still unsigned. Quinnen Williams has not reached an agreement with the team yet.





Buffalo Bills sign guard Isaac Asiata, per agent - Buffalo Rumblings

The former fifth-rounder has appeared in two NFL games.

AFC NORTH:

Four goals for QB Lamar Jackson in 2019-20 - Baltimore Beatdown

What does Action Jackson have in store for fans next season?





James Conner’s cancer battle is more inspiring than anything he does in football - Behind the Steel Curtain

One BTSC writer shares his story after hearing the recently updated and in-depth cancer journey of James Conner.





Bengals sign Tyler Boyd to 4-year extension - Cincy Jungle

Boom!





Cleveland Browns reportedly set workout with RB Orleans Darkwa - Dawgs By Nature

Former Giants running back missed 2018 season after tearing his Achilles tendon.

AFC SOUTH:

2019 Houston Texans Training Camp Position Battles - Battle Red Blog

A look at the spots up for grabs this preseason.





Titans Training Camp Preview: What to watch for as Mike Vrabel’s second training camp opens next week - Music City Miracles

The nightmare that is the NFL offseason is nearing its end. FOOTBALL IS (ALMOST) BACK!





5 biggest questions as Jaguars training camp begins - Big Cat Country

The "dead zone" period in the NFL comes to a merciful end this week for Jaguar fans, as the unofficial start to football season begins on the morning of July 25th with the men of black and teal...





Can Devin Funchess have an Ebron-like renaissance with the Colts? - Stampede Blue

The rehabilitation of Eric Ebron’s image took place in a hurry once the 2018 season got under way. From first round bust to touchdown machine, the change was dramatic. Ebron arrived in Indy with a...

AFC WEST:

2019 Denver Broncos Roster Review: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders - Mile High Report

Despite an Achilles injury that ended his 2018 season early, Sanders looks to be the leader in the wide receivers room once again.





Los Angeles Chargers 90-in-90: WR Andre Patton - Bolts From The Blue

Andre Patton had the convenience of playing football within the last 4 months as he was an original member of the AAF’s Birmingham Iron. With not as much dust on the tires, Patton will be looking...





Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas over halfway complete - Silver And Black Pride

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which is usually spot on about such things, the new Raiders stadium on the Strip is still on schedule to open prior to the beginning of the 2020 NFL...





Why the Chiefs keep getting overlooked to win the AFC West - Arrowhead Pride

National analysts routinely pick other teams to win the West. Let’s look at the recent history of their picks.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones signs rookie contract with New York Giants - Big Blue View

Team has now signed all of its rookies





The 2019 Eagles season is much more easy to get excited about than 2018 - Bleeding Green Nation

For me, at least.





Report: There was talk Ezekiel Elliott might not have shown up to spring activities but obviously did - Blogging The Boys

Perhaps talk is just that... talk.





Report: Trent Williams not expected to report to Redskins training camp - Hogs Haven

Not good.

NFC NORTH:

Cheese Curds, 7/22: All signs point to Billy Turner solidifying weak spot on Packers’ line - Acme Packing Company

As training camp sets to open this week, the Packers’ offensive line looks solid and healthy.





Report: Darius Slay WILL report to Detroit Lions training camp - Pride Of Detroit

There will be no holdouts in Detroit.





Chicago Bears 2019 Position Battles: Will they carry three quarterbacks? - Windy City Gridiron

I’m kicking off my eleven-part series looking at each position group on the Chicago Bears with the easiest group to handicap, the quarterbacks.





Handicapping the Vikings Defensive Linemen - Daily Norseman

Who will grab the backup spots on a loaded defensive line?

NFC SOUTH:

2019 New Orleans Saints training camp preview: Safety - Canal Street Chronicles

How much improvement will the last line of defense show this season after inconsistencies in 2018?





What the Allen Bailey signing means for the Falcons - The Falcoholic

The veteran defensive lineman gives Atlanta a powerful defender to add to a suddenly robust rotation.





6 observations about the Carolina Panthers after watching Amazon Prime’s ‘All or Nothing’ - Cat Scratch Reader

I watched ‘All or Nothing’ on Amazon Prime and came away with six observations about the Carolina Panthers.





Ndamukong Suh reputation ‘overblown’ according to ESPN report - Bucs Nation

Confirmed by ESPN report

NFC WEST:

49ers sign LB NaVorro Bowman, meaning he can officially retire with the team - Niners Nation

It was always going to happen this way





Can the Arizona Cardinals survive six games without Patrick Peterson? - Revenge of the Birds

Outside of the quarterback position there has always been one position everyone hoped there would be no injuries.





Jarran Reed suspension: Seahawks’ star defensive lineman to miss six games - Field Gulls

One of the most important players on the Seattle Seahawks defense is not going to be available until late October.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Monday that defensive lineman Jarran Reed has...





Los Angeles Rams 2019 training camp preview, Pt. I - Turf Show Times

We’re looking at the top storylines for the 2019 Rams as we head into training camp starting with the final year for several notable Rams.