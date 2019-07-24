Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
How the New England Patriots are preparing for life after Tom Brady - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots are already planning for life after the GOAT retires.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Reports: Quinnen Williams contract impasse is due to signing bonus payment schedule - Gang Green Nation
As training camp is set to officially begin this week, the Jets’ first round pick is still unsigned. Quinnen Williams has not reached an agreement with the team yet.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills sign guard Isaac Asiata, per agent - Buffalo Rumblings
The former fifth-rounder has appeared in two NFL games.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Four goals for QB Lamar Jackson in 2019-20 - Baltimore Beatdown
What does Action Jackson have in store for fans next season?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
James Conner’s cancer battle is more inspiring than anything he does in football - Behind the Steel Curtain
One BTSC writer shares his story after hearing the recently updated and in-depth cancer journey of James Conner.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals sign Tyler Boyd to 4-year extension - Cincy Jungle
Boom!
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns reportedly set workout with RB Orleans Darkwa - Dawgs By Nature
Former Giants running back missed 2018 season after tearing his Achilles tendon.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2019 Houston Texans Training Camp Position Battles - Battle Red Blog
A look at the spots up for grabs this preseason.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans Training Camp Preview: What to watch for as Mike Vrabel’s second training camp opens next week - Music City Miracles
The nightmare that is the NFL offseason is nearing its end. FOOTBALL IS (ALMOST) BACK!
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
5 biggest questions as Jaguars training camp begins - Big Cat Country
The "dead zone" period in the NFL comes to a merciful end this week for Jaguar fans, as the unofficial start to football season begins on the morning of July 25th with the men of black and teal...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Can Devin Funchess have an Ebron-like renaissance with the Colts? - Stampede Blue
The rehabilitation of Eric Ebron’s image took place in a hurry once the 2018 season got under way. From first round bust to touchdown machine, the change was dramatic. Ebron arrived in Indy with a...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
2019 Denver Broncos Roster Review: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders - Mile High Report
Despite an Achilles injury that ended his 2018 season early, Sanders looks to be the leader in the wide receivers room once again.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers 90-in-90: WR Andre Patton - Bolts From The Blue
Andre Patton had the convenience of playing football within the last 4 months as he was an original member of the AAF’s Birmingham Iron. With not as much dust on the tires, Patton will be looking...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas over halfway complete - Silver And Black Pride
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which is usually spot on about such things, the new Raiders stadium on the Strip is still on schedule to open prior to the beginning of the 2020 NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Why the Chiefs keep getting overlooked to win the AFC West - Arrowhead Pride
National analysts routinely pick other teams to win the West. Let’s look at the recent history of their picks.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones signs rookie contract with New York Giants - Big Blue View
Team has now signed all of its rookies
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
The 2019 Eagles season is much more easy to get excited about than 2018 - Bleeding Green Nation
For me, at least.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: There was talk Ezekiel Elliott might not have shown up to spring activities but obviously did - Blogging The Boys
Perhaps talk is just that... talk.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Trent Williams not expected to report to Redskins training camp - Hogs Haven
Not good.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Cheese Curds, 7/22: All signs point to Billy Turner solidifying weak spot on Packers’ line - Acme Packing Company
As training camp sets to open this week, the Packers’ offensive line looks solid and healthy.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Report: Darius Slay WILL report to Detroit Lions training camp - Pride Of Detroit
There will be no holdouts in Detroit.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears 2019 Position Battles: Will they carry three quarterbacks? - Windy City Gridiron
I’m kicking off my eleven-part series looking at each position group on the Chicago Bears with the easiest group to handicap, the quarterbacks.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Handicapping the Vikings Defensive Linemen - Daily Norseman
Who will grab the backup spots on a loaded defensive line?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
2019 New Orleans Saints training camp preview: Safety - Canal Street Chronicles
How much improvement will the last line of defense show this season after inconsistencies in 2018?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
What the Allen Bailey signing means for the Falcons - The Falcoholic
The veteran defensive lineman gives Atlanta a powerful defender to add to a suddenly robust rotation.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
6 observations about the Carolina Panthers after watching Amazon Prime’s ‘All or Nothing’ - Cat Scratch Reader
I watched ‘All or Nothing’ on Amazon Prime and came away with six observations about the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Ndamukong Suh reputation ‘overblown’ according to ESPN report - Bucs Nation
Confirmed by ESPN report
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers sign LB NaVorro Bowman, meaning he can officially retire with the team - Niners Nation
It was always going to happen this way
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Can the Arizona Cardinals survive six games without Patrick Peterson? - Revenge of the Birds
Outside of the quarterback position there has always been one position everyone hoped there would be no injuries.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Jarran Reed suspension: Seahawks’ star defensive lineman to miss six games - Field Gulls
One of the most important players on the Seattle Seahawks defense is not going to be available until late October.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Monday that defensive lineman Jarran Reed has...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Los Angeles Rams 2019 training camp preview, Pt. I - Turf Show Times
We’re looking at the top storylines for the 2019 Rams as we head into training camp starting with the final year for several notable Rams.
