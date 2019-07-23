The Miami Dolphins welcome their veterans into training camp tomorrow, uniting them with the rookies who reported earlier this week. In our final look at the team heading into camp, we are attempting to project the 53-man roster. Yesterday, I used 26 slots on offense, leaving me with 27 to be filled. Three of those will go to the special teams players, which means I have just 24 slots to fill with the defensive players.

The Dolphins will hit the practice field for the first time on Thursday - and you can find all the information about how to attend one of the public practices here. The Dolphins will also hold two joint practice this year, heading over to the western side of the state to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two workouts ahead of their preseason contest.

Defensive ends

Charles Harris

Tank Carradine

Jonathan Woodard

Jonathan Ledbetter

Defensive tackles

Christian Wilkins

Akeem Spence

Vincent Taylor

Davon Godchaux

Linebackers

Jerome Baker

Raekwon McMillan

Kiko Alonso

Chase Allen

Andrew Van Ginkel

Nate Orchard

Mike Hull

Jayrone Elliott

Cornerbacks

Xavien Howard

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Torry McTyer

Eric Rowe

Cordrea Tankersley

Safeties

Reshad Jones

T.J. McDonald

Bobby McCain

Walt Aikens

I came out with 27 defensive players, which meant I had three tough cuts to make. I am carrying a ton of linebackers right now, in part because I think the Dolphins will have extra pass rushers like Elliott to add into the 3-4 scheme’s rotation. Maurice Smith was pulled out of the safeties, though I really think he could make it. I really like Jamiyus Pittman, but I just do not have room for him at this point - I would definitely be trying to add him to the practice squad to give me depth on the defensive line.

That brings me to the cornerbacks. I have six right now, and I would love to carry six, but the numbers do not let me, especially since I have McCain listed as a safety - knowing he will be playing cornerback as well. I do not want to cut anyone here, and I think there is a chance Tankersley starts the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which frees me from this issue, but someone has to be cut.

My guess it is comes down to Rowe or Tyler Patmon, with one of the new additions being the odd-man out. I cut Patmon, just because he is new - but that could also be why he makes the team. I do not know where to go with this final cut, but that is where I am looking.

Special Teams

Kicker: Jason Sanders

Punter: Matt Haack

Long snapper: John Denney

Haack and Denney both have competition this summer, but I would expect them to win any “battle.”