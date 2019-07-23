Phinsider Daily: Miami Dolphins training camp and defensive installs, interview with technique coach Brett Yarris

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Monday-Friday.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves — we’ll alternate on Fridays.

I'll interview Brett Yarris, technique coach for Indianapolis Colts' draft pick Ben Banogu (among others).

I’ll interview Brett Yarris, technique coach for Indianapolis Colts’ draft pick Ben Banogu (among others). Brett studied under Paul Pasqualoni, current Detroit Lions defensive coordinator — that name may ring a bell, as he served as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2008 and 2009.

I’m going to pick Brett’s brain and ask him questions that’ll give us insight into what we can expect from Brian Flores and the coaching staff’s defensive install:

~ What teaching points help players become more versatile and be able to play in a “position-less” defense?

~ Compared to Matt Burke’s system, what types of technique changes might we see in Flores/Graham’s scheme?

I’m sure I’ll have some lame dad jokes, too.

