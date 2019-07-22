Phinsider Daily: Miami Dolphins PUP list and concerns in the secondary

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days per week, Monday-Friday. Houtz, Sutton and myself will be rotating throughout the week, and the three of us will come together to release a full episode on Thursday mornings.

Phinsider Daily is meant to be a 20-30 minute podcast highlighting all of the Miami Dolphins news of the day. We’ll run everything down, give some analysis, perhaps a few hot takes, and then go from there.

On the first episode of Phinsider Daily, I talk about Dwayne Allen and Cordrea Tankersley opening up camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP). What does this mean for these players and should we be concerned about it? Don’t forget about Mike Hull, who was also placed on this list.

I also address some concerns in the secondary. Specifically, do the Dolphins have a CB2 on their roster? And if they don’t, who should be playing there? Whether it’s Eric Rowe, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain or someone else...who is the best fit?

Be sure to tune in by clicking the link below or finding us on iTunes/your favorite podcast app. Simply search for The Phinsider. Be sure to also follow me on Twitter: @CannataPFN for all of the latest news regarding your Miami Dolphins.